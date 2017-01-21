"Battle of the Badges" packs local ice arena to honor Boonville teen killed in crash

An Evansville Hoses Hockey player presented Skylar Robinson's mother a jersey in her name. The crowd at Swonder Ice Arena gave her a standing ovation Saturday night.

Swonder Ice Arena was packed on Saturday as dozens gathered to benefit the family of Skylar Robinson.

The Evansville Hoses Hockey Team hosted the "Battle of the Badges" in the Boonville teen's honor. She's the 15-year-old who was killed in a wrong-way crash last year.

Boonville High School's Choir kicked off the game singing the Star Spangled Banner. Skylar was once involved in the school's choir.

We spoke with Madison Overton, one of Skylar's best friends.

"She was really sweet. She was really kind-hearted. She was always there for you no matter what," Madison said.

Volunteers set up booths in Swonder's lobby selling t-shirts to raise money for a scholarship in Skylar's name.

"We're starting a scholarship fund for the name of Skylar from AMR," one volunteer told us. "She was in our Explorer Program. Eventually, she wanted to be an EMT, so all this extra from these shirts sales is going to go to that."

We're told the scholarship has not yet been formally named.

Beth Csukas, a former Evansville firefighter who suffered a brain injury from a car crash last year, had the honor of dropping the puck before a large crowd.

The Evansville Hoses presented Skylar's mother a jersey in her daughter's name. The crowd gave her a standing ovation.

"We like to help out when we can," Eric Tanner, a Hoses player told us. "It's a tragedy. There's nothing you can do but help out the family financially and that's what we're trying to do," Tanner said.

Madison Overton was brought to tears thinking of her close friend.

"It makes me upset that she's gone," Madison said. "But just knowing that there's so many people coming together for this makes me happy."

Ticket proceeds will be split between Robinson family and the Indiana State Police to help its K-9 fund after Master Trooper Kevin Waters lost his beloved dog, K-9 Andy.

