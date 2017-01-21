Toddler who nearly drowns in lake returns home

A toddler who nearly drowned in a lake in 2015, returned home this week.

Authorities say a two-year-old pushed then infant Raelynn Goin, who was in a stroller, into the lake off Martin-Martin Road. After being in the water for 20 minutes, she pulled out.

Raelynn is now about to turn three years old.

Raelynn Goin's mother, Ashley Duncan, celebrated a homecoming too brief for her liking.

Raelynn has been in and out of hospitals ever since that tragic day in May 2015.

Raelynn is being cared for at the Home of the Innocence in Louisville.

Visits to home in Henderson these days are rare to come by. Raelynn requires 24/7 care.

A trac monitor does most of her breathing for her, and a feeding tube gives her the nutrients she needs.

Hospital bills and traveling expenses rack up, but Raelynn's mom says she's worth every penny.

What keeps Ashley strong for her daughter is her family's unwavering support.

"That's the main thing, is the support that we both have because I couldn't make it without them, and she couldn't make it without me, and them," Ashley said.

Doctors tell the family that Raeylnn's health is steady given her condition.

We're told she'll be ready to come back home to her family sometime this year, permanently.

