Motorcyclist in hospital after serious crash

A motorcycle driver is in the hospital after a crash in Vanderburgh County.

It happened around 10 a.m. near Oak Hill Road.

First responders located a man lying in a yard near the intersection.

Witnesses say the driver was traveling westbound on Ivy Meadow when he failed to turn onto Hedera Drive.

He was transported to St. Mary's Hospital for the treatment of serious injuries.

