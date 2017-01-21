Tri-State women participate in Washington D.C's "Million Woman March"

Across the globe, millions of women gathered in major cities around the world marched to protest the swearing in of President Donald Trump.

Those marchers included many from the Tri-State. An Evansville woman organized an event of her own in the nation's capitol.

Susan Hyatt is a local author from in Evansville. She says she found herself among many like-minded people who are all pushing for a similar cause.

They were in good company, joining over half a million people marching in major cities from coast to coast.

Despite those numbers, she says the marches were peaceful, despite an undercurrent of division around the country.

The gathering was geared towards spreading a message in the wake of Donald Trump's official oath of office.

Her original plan was to celebrate the first woman president, but after that didn't happen, all Hyatt did was change the name.

"I decided to still have the dinner, still have the event, and changed it an event called 'Girlfriends Gone Nasty,'" Hyatt says. "I tell you, it's the most incredible feeling to be with a group of people who are like-minded people who are wanting to use their voice for good. You could just feel the vibe that people are determined and they are not backing down."

Her rally ends with a meet and greet at a popular D.C. restaurant before she flies home the next day.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

