Gibson posts best game since freshman season for Aces

Redshirt junior Duane Gibson had his best game since his freshman season, going off for 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting, but Loyola was able to finish the game on a 7-2 run in the final 2:28 to defeat the University of Evansville men's basketball team by a final of 67-61 on Saturday at Gentile Arena.

"Overall, we showed great fight, but made some mistakes," UE head coach Marty Simmons said. "We need to correct those, continue to get better and have a good attitude to move on."

Gibson posted his 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting while knocking down all five free throw attempts for UE (10-11, 1-7 MVC). Jaylon Brown totaled 16 points for the Aces while Ryan Taylor finished the game with ten. Loyola (14-7, 4-4 MVC) was led by a 17-point game from Aundrea Jackson. He was 7/10 from the floor. He was one of four Ramblers in double figures on the day.

Shots were falling in the early minutes for the Aces as they hit 4 out of the first 5 shots of the game to take an 8-2 lead. Loyola's offense found its groove, getting within one at 8-7 on a free throw by Aundre Jackson. The Ramblers would take the lead at the 9:46 mark as Ben Richardson hit a 3-pointer to give LUC a 15-14 advantage.

Loyola's rally continued as Richardson finished off a 20-6 run with his second trey as the Ramblers went up by a 22-14 margin with 6:15 remaining in the period. Over the final moments of the half, the Aces cut the gap to two as Duane Gibson registered four points in the final two minutes to make it a 30-28 game at the break. In the first half, Gibson hit 6 of his 9 attempts on his way to 15 points.

Sergej Vucetic tied the game up on the opening possession of the second stanza and had a chance to take the lead, but following a UE miss, Loyola hit a three on the ensuing trip down the floor to take a 38-34 edge with 16:28 remaining in the contest. Gibson tied it up at 38-38 minutes later and the Aces once again had a chance to take the lead, but the Ramblers had the answer, posting four in a row to go back on top.

Evansville continued to keep it close. Loyola would take another 5-point lead at 49-44, but the Aces kept fighting as Willie Wiley helped UE get within one, posting four in a row. With just over six minutes remaining, Jaylon Brown put the Aces back on top at 50-49 with a scoop shot. Jackson responded on the other end for the Ramblers as an and-one gave LUC a 52-50 edge.

Inside of three minutes left, a Jackson free throw gave the Ramblers a 2-possession lead at 60-56, but Ryan Taylor countered on the next trip down the floor, hitting his second trey of the day to get UE within one. With just over a minute left, Loyola hit a bucket at the shot clock buzzer to go up by three. Evansville had an open look at a potential game-tying three with 30 seconds remaining, but Loyola grabbed the miss and was able grab the miss and hit the ensuing free throws before hanging on to win by a 67-61 final.

For the game, UE shot 50% while Loyola finished at 46%. Loyola won the rebounding battle by a 31-27 final.

A quick 2-game road trip will wrap up on Wednesday with a trip to Cedar Falls, Iowa as the Aces face UNI at 7 p.m.

