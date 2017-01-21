Eagles ground Flyers in second half, win 80-57

The ninth-ranked University of Southern Indiana men's basketball team used a defensive stand in the second half and flew by Lewis University, 80-57, Saturday afternoon at the Physical Activities Center. USI sees its record go to 18-1 overall and 8-1 in the GLVC, while Lewis goes to 11-8, 6-3 GLVC.

The victory moves USI back into a tie for the GLVC East Division lead with 15th-ranked Bellarmine University, which defeated 22nd-ranked University of Wisconsin-Parkside Saturday. Both teams are 8-1 in the league.

The Screaming Eagles started cold from the field, hitting only two of the first 11 shots, but warmed up by the intermission and hit seven of the next 14 shots to lead, 31-27, at the intermission. USI took the lead in a half that saw four ties and five lead changes on an 11-0 run at the 3:54 mark and led by as many as eight, 31-23, with 1:37 to halftime.

In second half, the USI defense made a stand and held Lewis without a field goal for the first 8:30 after halftime. The Eagles' offense, during those opening minutes of the second half, was able to build an 18-point advantage, 49-31.

After USI pushed the lead to 20 points four times, the Flyers made a run at the Eagles and cut the margin to 11 points, 62-51, with 5:05 to play. The Eagles regained the momentum and used an 18-2 run to close out the 23-point win, 80-57.

USI sophomore guard Alex Stein (Evansville, Indiana) led four Eagles in double-digits with 18 point. He was a blistering seven-of-10 from the field and four-of-five from the line for his 18 points.

Stein was followed by the 17-point performance by senior guard Jeril Taylor (Louisville, Kentucky), who had 13 second half points. Junior guard Marcellous Washington (Lexington, Kentucky) and junior forward Julius Rajala (Finland) rounded out the double-digit scorers with 14 points and 12 points, respectively.

The Eagles hit the road next week in the GLVC, visiting Saint Joseph's College Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and the University of Indianapolis Saturday at 2:15 p.m. (CST). Live coverage of the road trip can be found on GoUSIEagles.com.

USI returns to the friendly surroundings of the PAC February 2 when it begins Homecoming Week by hosting Missouri University of Science & Technology for a 7:30 p.m. The Eagles finish the weekend with their Homecoming game February 4 at 3:15 p.m. when they host Drury University.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations