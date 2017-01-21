Big run propels Eagles to 20-point win over No. 24 Flyers

University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball used a 22-0 run to upend No. 24 Lewis University, 85-65, in a key Great Lakes Valley Conference bout Saturday afternoon at the Physical Activities Center.

USI (16-3, 8-1 GLVC) led for a majority of the first half and 35-32 at the break, but the Screaming Eagles found themselves in a 39-39 tie with four minutes to play in the third quarter.

The Eagles, however, scored 19 straight points to end the period; then got a three-pointer from senior forward Tasia Brewer (Terre Haute, Indiana) early in the fourth to go up 61-39 with nine minutes to play in the game.

USI forced seven Lewis turnovers during the 22-0 run, which saw four different players score for the Eagles during the decisive stretch. Sophomore center Kacy Eschweiler (St. Charles, Missouri) hit a three-pointer to begin the run and had a basket with just under two minutes to play in the third quarter to give USI a 52-39 lead.

Junior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois) followed Eschweiler's three-pointer with a basket; then scored an old-fashioned three-point play with 2:47 to play in the third period as USI went up 47-39.

Senior guard Tanner Marcum (New Albany, Indiana), who had four assists during the 22-0 run, hit a pair of three-pointers during the stretch; as did Brewer, who had six of her USI career-high 14 points during the run.

Lewis (14-5, 6-3 GLVC) rallied in the fourth quarter, using an 8-0 run to cut the Eagles' lead to 12 (67-55) with 3:42 to play.

USI, however, responded with runs of 9-2 and 5-0 to retake a 22-point lead in the final 30 seconds. The Eagles converted 14-of-16 free throw attempts in the final three minutes of the contest as they held on for their second straight win.

Marcum and Grooms each had 20 points to lead the Eagles, who were 25-of-29 from the charity stripe. Marcum also had seven assists, six rebounds, four steals and just one turnover; while Grooms added two steals for the Eagles, who forced Lewis into 23 turnovers for the game.

Senior forward Hannah Wascher (Rantoul, Illinois) added eight points, three steals, two blocks and a game-high 11 rebounds; while junior guard Randa Harshbarger (Philo, Illinois) chipped in nine points and two steals.

Sophomore forward Jessica Kelliher and senior guard Jamie Johnson had 22 and 18 points, respectively, to lead the Flyers.

USI returns to action Thursday at 5:30 p.m. when it travels to Rensselaer, Indiana, to take on Saint Joseph's College. The Eagles wrap up a two-game road swing next Saturday with a trip to the University of Indianapolis.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations