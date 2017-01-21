EPD looking for suspect who stole equipment

Dispatchers confirm authorities are responding to a body found in Warrick County.More >>
During a presentation to the Evansville City Council on Monday, the executive director of VenuWorks said the company now controls 100 percent of the Evansville Thunderbolts organization.More >>
A tight budget is threatening to close an Owensboro swimming pool right before summer, and that's just one of the items on the chopping block.More >>
The new owner of Gabe's Tower took the podium Monday night, asking commissioners why they want to the tower to be torn down.More >>
Covance Clinical Development Services announced plans to close its Evansville laboratory this summer.More >>
