EPD looking for suspect who stole equipment

Evansville police are looking for the person who stole thousands of dollars in equipment.

The suspect is seen on surveillance video in front of the Hamlin Equipment Rentals, on Maxwell Avenue.

The suspect entered the fenced-in lot and drove off with a mini excavator.

The suspect was driving an F-350 four door pick up.

The truck was pulling a construction trailer.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.