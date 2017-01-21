OCU Men's Basketball vs. Queen City Christian

The Mighty Oaks played Queen City Christian College Saturday in the Johnson Center, turning a 42-22 halftime advantage into an 82-42 victory.

Andrew Scott led the Oaks in scoring, shooting 10-13 from the field, including 3-6 from beyond the arc, on his way to 27 points. Addison Wagler added 13 counters to go with seven rebounds, while Logan Worthington added seven points, seven boards, and a game high four assists.

Austin Bishop was the only QCCC Crusader to reach double digits in the scoring column, notching 11 counters. Bryson Walsh chipped in with seven points to go with a game high 10 rebounds.

For the game, OCU shot 30-64 (46.9%) from the field, including 6-18 (33.3%) from three point range. The Crusaders made 18-64 (28.1%) of their shots, going 3-19 (15.8%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks went 16-22 (72.7%) from the foul line, compared to Queen City's 3-5 (60.0%).

The Oaks held a 44-41 rebounding advantage, despite trailing 15-12 on the offensive glass. OCU handed out 18 assists, ten more than the visitors, while winning the turnover battle 22-11, and leading in steals 15-4.

OCU will take their 13-3 record into Wednesday night's double-header against Kentucky Wesleyan College, in the Johnson Center. The Lady Oaks will tip at 6:00, followed by the Mighty Oaks around 8:00.

