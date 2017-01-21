OCU Men's Basketball vs. Queen City Christian - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

OCU Men's Basketball vs. Queen City Christian

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Oakland City University) (Source: Oakland City University)
OAKLAND CITY, IN (WFIE) -

The Mighty Oaks played Queen City Christian College Saturday in the Johnson Center, turning a 42-22 halftime advantage into an 82-42 victory.

Andrew Scott led the Oaks in scoring, shooting 10-13 from the field, including 3-6 from beyond the arc, on his way to 27 points. Addison Wagler added 13 counters to go with seven rebounds, while Logan Worthington added seven points, seven boards, and a game high four assists.

Austin Bishop was the only QCCC Crusader to reach double digits in the scoring column, notching 11 counters. Bryson Walsh chipped in with seven points to go with a game high 10 rebounds.

For the game, OCU shot 30-64 (46.9%) from the field, including 6-18 (33.3%) from three point range. The Crusaders made 18-64 (28.1%) of their shots, going 3-19 (15.8%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks went 16-22 (72.7%) from the foul line, compared to Queen City's 3-5 (60.0%).

The Oaks held a 44-41 rebounding advantage, despite trailing 15-12 on the offensive glass. OCU handed out 18 assists, ten more than the visitors, while winning the turnover battle 22-11, and leading in steals 15-4.

OCU will take their 13-3 record into Wednesday night's double-header against Kentucky Wesleyan College, in the Johnson Center. The Lady Oaks will tip at 6:00, followed by the Mighty Oaks around 8:00.

Courtesy: Oakland City University Athletics

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Breaking

    Affidavit: Hudson teacher had sex with 4 students, 2 at same time

    Affidavit: Hudson teacher had sex with 4 students, 2 at same time

    Monday, April 24 2017 12:12 PM EDT2017-04-24 16:12:03 GMT

    The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.

    More >>

    The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.

    More >>

  • Arkansas executes 2 inmates on the same gurney, hours apart

    Arkansas executes 2 inmates on the same gurney, hours apart

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-04-25 04:57:36 GMT
    Tuesday, April 25 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-04-25 04:57:36 GMT

    Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.

    More >>

    Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.

    More >>

  • Rare biracial twin girls turn 1

    Rare biracial twin girls turn 1

    Monday, April 24 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-04-25 00:01:46 GMT
    Tuesday, April 25 2017 12:29 AM EDT2017-04-25 04:29:02 GMT
    The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as the parents put photos of the babies on social media. (Source: Elite Photography/Mary-Kathryn)The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as the parents put photos of the babies on social media. (Source: Elite Photography/Mary-Kathryn)

    The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media. 

    More >>

    The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly