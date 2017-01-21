Aces set to close out homestand against Southern Illinois

The University of Evansville women's basketball team will be looking to get back on track on Sunday afternoon as the Purple Aces are set to close out the current three-game home stretch with a showdown against Southern Illinois at the Ford Center.

The Aces, who currently sit fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 2-4 league record and a 7-10 overall mark, will be looking to replicate the form they closed out 2016 with, taking home seven out of eight games. However, recent weeks haven't been as kind to UE as the team has dropped each of the past four games.

A big reason for the change has been on the offensive side of things. The Aces entered January as the second-highest scoring team in the league, but over the course of the last four games, the team has averaged 53.3 points per game. However, UE will look to draw some confidence from their performance last time out as four players hit double-figures in a 74-67 loss to Wichita State a week ago.

Camary Williams, who led all scorers with 24 points against the Shockers, has filled up the stat sheet for the Aces this season, and the senior out of Ft. Myers, Fla., enters Sunday averaging 15 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.5 steals per game. At just 5-foot-5, she's the team's leading rebounder, and her steals average ranks second in the nation.

Sara Dickey, UE's all-time leading scorer, leads the team in the category again this season, putting up 15.5 per game, and Brooke Dossett is the only other Ace in double figures at just over 10 points per contest.

Meanwhile, SIU also sits at 2-4 in league play, and like the Aces, the team will be looking to bounce back from a recent rough stretch that has seen it drop four of the last five meetings.

Sunday's game will also serve as a We Back Pat game at the Ford Center. Fans are encouraged to wear purple, and the first 100 fans through the door will receive a free T-shirt. We Back Pat games have been staged all over the country this week in partnership with the Pat Summitt Foundation, which was created to help combat Alzheimer's disease.

Summitt, the all-time women's basketball wins leader, passed away last year after an extended battle with the ailment.

Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m.

Courtesy: University of Evansville Athletics