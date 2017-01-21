Statewide Silver Alert in Indiana canceled - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Statewide Silver Alert in Indiana canceled

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Richard Griesemer (Source: Indiana State Police) Richard Griesemer (Source: Indiana State Police)
INDIANA (WFIE) -

Officials have cancelled a Statewide Silver Alert issued on Saturday.

Greene County officials were looking for Richard Griesemer of Bloomfield.

They cancelled the alert on Sunday.

