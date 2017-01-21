Kuhn Breaks School Record in Gladstein Invitational

Daniel Kuhn broke his own school record in the 800m run with a time of 1:47.03. Kuhn, assisted by the rabbiting of Jordan Huntoon, established the new Gladstein Fieldhouse record and the second fastest time in the NCAA. Kuhn is coming off of a Big Ten Athlete of the Week honor for running the fourth fastest 600m dash ever by a collegiate on a 200m track.

Taylor Williams won the invitational section of the 600m dash with a time of 1:31.56, marking a new career best. Her time is also good for the seventh fastest time in IU history, the sixth fastest time in the NCAA and second in the Big Ten conference. Mackenzie Bollinger was third in the event.

Willie Morrison won the shot put at the Rod McCravy Invitational. His first throw carried him into the finals, but left him in fifth place going into the final round. With just five throwers left Morrison uncorked a throw of 19.00m (62-4) to take the lead for good. In the same event, David Schall found a way into the finals with a second throw of 17.54m (57-6.5). He did not improve upon that throw and finished eighth. Khayla Dawson just missed the finals in the shot put, also at the Rod McCravy Memorial. Her best throw was 14.43m (47-4.25) and she finished 11th.

Megan Grabowski followed up her impressive night in the 60m dash with a victory in the 200m dash. Her winning time was 25.03. Brittany Thomas finished third, Maya Caudle was fourth and Jaela Gay crossed fifth. On the men’s side, Markevious Roach established a new career best mark finishing second with a time of 22.07.

The men’s team of Jeremy Coughler, Jordan Huntoon, Joe Murphy and Cooper Williams won the 4x800m relay. After falling behind early, Huntoon was able to make up four spots in his leg before handing to Murphy who brought the team all the way back into the lead. Williams held onto the lead and carried the baton across the line with a time of 7:32.95, good enough for a spot inside the top 10 on IU’s relay list.

The men’s 4x400m relay team of Zach Reitzug, Markevious Roach, Caleb Ojennes and Daniel Kuhn crossed first with a time of 3:10.64. That time is the 10th best time in Division I and the sixth best time in school history. The women’s 4x400m relay team was victorious with a time of 3:44.57. The team consisted of Kendell Wiles, Riley Egbula, Mackenzie Bollinger and Taylor Williams.

Indiana will be back in action next weekend as hosts of the Indiana University Relays. The meet will be held on both Friday and Saturday and is tentatively scheduled to begin around 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

Women’s 200m Dash

1. Megan Grabowski – 25.03

3. Brittany Thomas – 25.16

4. Maya Caudle – 25.29

5. Jaela Gay – 25.37

11. McKayla Eves – 25.57

13. Riley Egbula – 25.83

Men’s 200m Dash

2. Markevious Roach – 22.07*

3. Derek Grimmer – 22.33

7. Anthony Bello – 22.71

11. Phillip Moore – 22.89

13. Clayton Cook – 22.98

Women’s 600m Run

1. Taylor Williams – 1:31.56*

3. Mackenzie Bollinger – 1:32.87*

Men’s 600m Run

11. Adrian Robinson – 1:26.38

Women’s 800m Run

2. Kelsey Harris – 2:12.49*

3. Joely Pinkston – 2:15.15*

6. Mallory Mulzer – 2:15.92*

8. Kendell Wiles – 2:16.35*

10. Olivia Hippensteel – 2:21.44*

2. Kellie Davis – 2:16.02

Men’s 800m Run

1. Daniel Kuhn – 1:47.03*

13. Kyle Burks – 1:56.01

18. Jason Crist – 1:57.84

19. Carl Smith – 1:58.84

Women’s 4x400m Relay

1. Wiles, Egbula, Bollinger and Williams – 3:44.57

7. Caudle, Grabowski, King and Anderson – 3:53.77

Men’s 4x400m Relay

1. Reitzug, Roach, Ojennes and Kuhn – 3:10.64

8. Session, Grimmer, Moore and Bello – 3:24.44

9. Tunstall, Huber, Cook and Robinson – 3:26.10

Women’s 4x800m Relay

3. Cominator, Hippensteel, Mulzer and Pinkston – 9:25.12

Men’s 4x800m Relay

1. Coughler, Huntoon, Murphy and Williams – 7:32.95

Women’s High Jump

T-6. Rachel Mather – 1.58m (5-2.25)

9. Taylor Pennington – 1.58m (5-2.25)

Men’s High Jump

6. Steven Leonard – 1.97m (6-5.5)

10. Chase Pacheco – 1.92m (6-3.5)

Women’s Long Jump

2. Ari Nelson – 5.89m (19-4)

3. Aaliyah Armstead – 5.69m (18-8)

5. Jenna Jungels – 5.64m (18-6)

14. Leah Moran – 5.20m (17-00.25)

16. Gracie Heeb – 5.14m (16-10.5)

Men’s Long Jump

6. Andrew Huber – 6.58m (21-7.25)

Women’s Shot Put

11. Khayla Dawson – 14.43m (47-4.25 at Rod McCravy Memorial)

11. Nycia Ford – 13.77m (45-2.25)

Men’s Shot Put

1. Willie Morrison – 19.00m (62-4 at Rod McCravy Memorial)

8. David Schall – 17.54m (57-6.5 at Rod McCravy Memorial)

*Ran in the Invitational Section

Courtesy: Indiana University Atlhletics