Arrest made after man attempts to evade police

Police chase ensues when the driver refuses to pull over and attempts to evade authorities.

Shavaz Kay, 22-years-old, of Evansville, was taken into custody by the Evansville Police Department on multiple charges including a Resisting Law Enforcement charge, a Level 6 Felony.

According to the police report, Officer Aussieker and Officer Toney were in the 200 block of west Maryland Street when they heard what they believed to be 6-8 gun shots. Officer Aussieker saw a muzzle flash come from the driver side of a white Buick Rendezvous, according to the statement in the police report.

The Buick SUV then began heading west towards the area of First Avenue.

Nearby, Officer Brewer with the EPD, witnessed the SUV turning from a side street and onto First Avenue. When the officer activated his emergency lights the driver took off in the SUV.

A series of turns occurred before the drive hit a parked van just north of the Seventh Avenue and Cedar Street intersection, states the police report.

Officer Brewer reported seeing a black male with dreadlocks wearing white shorts run from the scene pf the crash. Additional police units were called to the scene to set up a perimeter.

According to the police report, a person matching Kay's description was seen near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Cody Street. Kay was identified by Officer Brewer as the person witnessed running from the SUV after crashing into the van.

Prior to being arrested, Kay was searched and a green leafy substance, which later tested positive for THC, was found in his pocket.

Kay is facing the following charges:

Resist Law Enforcement (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor)

Operating Vehicle without Receiving a License (Class A Misdemeanor)

Hit and Run Accident (Class B Misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (Class A Misdemeanor)

The BMV confirmed that Kay was driving on a suspended Learner Permit, according to the police report.

