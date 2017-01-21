Hoops Live scoreboard archive

Utility crews are responding to a gas leak at State and Adams Streets in Chandler. School officials say Chandler Elementary School is being evacuated.More >>
Henderson Police have made an arrest after a man was seriously hurt over the weekend. Officers say the victim was taken to an Evansville hospital with several broken bones in his face and nose.More >>
Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who escaped custody in Webster County, and is now on the run. Troopers say Jack Wayne Phillips walked away from a work release detail just before noon Monday.More >>
Dispatchers confirm authorities are responding to a body found in Warrick County.More >>
Toyota officials confirm there was an equipment issue over the weekend.More >>
Police and emergency medical personnel are on the scene of a Dallas office tower.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
Officers located the dad's vehicle near a park, and found the dad unconscious and the boy missing. The father has been arrested.More >>
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.More >>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press that the city will begin taking down Confederate statues, beginning Monday.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
