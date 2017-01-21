Hoops Live: Northeast Dubois vs Vincennes Rivet - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hoops Live: Northeast Dubois vs Vincennes Rivet

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
VINCENNES, IN (WFIE) -

Northeast Dubois wins 49 to 41.

Powered by Frankly