Hoops Live: Daviess Co. girls vs Owensboro girls - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hoops Live: Daviess Co. girls vs Owensboro girls

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

The first part of Friday saw the Daviess County Lady Panthers (8-12) and the Owensboro Lady Devils (5-12) squared off, with both teams in the same boat that being trying to get back on the winning track.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly