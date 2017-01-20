Hoops Live: Daviess Co. vs Owensboro - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hoops Live: Daviess Co. vs Owensboro

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

The Daviess County Panthers (13-6) came into the game red-hot as they have won of eight of their last nine games. On Friday, they took on the Owensboro Red Devils (9-9).

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly