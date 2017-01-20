Hoops Live: Mater Dei vs Tell City - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hoops Live: Mater Dei vs Tell City

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Joe Downs, Sports Director/Anchor
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Mater Dei Wildcats entered Friday's game with a 7-4 record, while the opposition, Tell City entered the game with a 7-5 record.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly