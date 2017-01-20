Hoops Live: Vincennes Lincoln vs South Knox - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hoops Live: Vincennes Lincoln vs South Knox

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Joe Downs, Sports Director/Anchor
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
VINCENNES, IN (WFIE) -

Vincennes Lincoln (5-9) were on the road to take on county rival South Knox (10-2) on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly