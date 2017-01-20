Police still searching for convicted killer out of Gibson Co.

A home at 319 W. Monroe Street in Princeton is the last known address police have for David Zimmerman.

They say he was serving an at-home detention when he cut off his ankle monitor and ran. The Gibson County Prosecutors Office is now filing new charges against him for cutting off the monitor.

The family of the man he killed, Wade Vore says Zimmerman isn't done doing his time.

They collected $2,000 hoping to catch the attention of anyone who might know where Zimmerman is.

Zimmerman served just under five years on an involuntary manslaughter charge for killing Vore.

Court records show, he was transferred to Gibson County Jail in 2010 and was placed on a work-release program.

Gibson County Prosecutor, Michael Cochren, says the laws were a little more lenient when Zimmerman was sentenced but says he received credit for time served while in jail.

At a December hearing, for violating his probation on a drug charge, his attorney told the judge he tried to contact Zimmerman but never heard back.

"Obviously, as Prosecutor, we have to follow what the court sentencing is. But, in essence, he committed another crime to avoid that sentence here," says Gibson Co. Prosecutor Michael Cochren. "You know it'll be our position once he is caught- and they will catch him, eventually. It'll be our position to advocate that he be sent back to the Department of Corrections and serve his remaining time."

If caught, Zimmerman could face at least three years in jail.

If you know where he is, you can report him and still remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.