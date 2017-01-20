Hoops Live: North Posey vs South Spencer - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hoops Live: North Posey vs South Spencer

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
By Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
SPENCER CO., IN

The North Posey Vikings (6-7) look to reach the .500 mark on the season and extend its win streak to six games when they play South Spencer (5-7).

