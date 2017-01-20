Local Republican watch Party

The Banquet hall at DiLegge's was packed with republicans decked out in red white and blue.

Everyone rose to their feet and clapped when President Donald Trump was sworn in.

Every time we looked over at Republican Chair, Wayne Parke, he had a smile on his face.

Parke says he's excited to see the changes Trump makes, especially in our area.

"One of the things that Trump has promised to do is relook at this coal issue and the environmental," said Parke. "Coal is very important to our area and to our bills."

Parke says he thinks Vice President Mike Pence will help provide stability to Trump's presidency.

The owner of DiLegge's tells us they were just a venue for the event, and that they welcome both republicans and democrats.

