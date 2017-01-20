Aces Full-court Press: Head coach Marty Simmons - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Aces Full-court Press: Head coach Marty Simmons

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(UE Athletics) (UE Athletics)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Sitting at 10-10 on the season, the University of Evansville men's basketball is on a five-game losing streak. Head coach Marty Simmons discusses what his team will need to do to salvage its season on this edition of Aces Full-court Press.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly