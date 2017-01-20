Aces Full-court Press: R-Jr. guard Duane Gibson - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Aces Full-court Press: R-Jr. guard Duane Gibson

EVANSVILLE, IN

On this edition of Aces Full-court Press, guard Duane Gibson talks about the upcoming road trip to Chicago and what the team can do to get back on track.

