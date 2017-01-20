Two men charged with murder after shooting in Union Co.

Two people are dead following a shooting in Union County.

Caesarrae Rapier, 33-years-old, and George Black Jr., 28-years-old, were identified as the victims by the Union County Coroner. The incident happened before 4 p.m. Friday on West O'Bannon Street in Morganfield.

The suspected gunman took off in a car and led police on a chase that ended on Madison Street near South Heights Elementary in Henderson.

"I looked out my door, went out to my back door behind South Heights School," said Shelly Allen, a Madison Street resident. "I had seen police chasing this car, it was a red car. Next thing I know I seen three guys jumped out. Then I heard like hard brakes come on, that's when I heard a big thunk noise. I saw three guys jumped over the fence," Allen told us. "I asked them what they was doing and they didn't say anything they just jumped."

Kentucky State Police arrested Joevionte Simms, 20, of Gentralia, Illinois, and Clarence Smith, 19, of Danville, Illinois, at South Heights Elementary on Friday.

Simms is charged with: Murder, Wanton Endangerment of a police officer, Resisting Arrest, Fleeing or Evading Police.

Smith is being charged with: Murder, Reckless Driving, Careless Driving, Disregarding a Traffic signal, Possession of Marijuana, and two charges of Fleeing or Evading Police.

In Morganfield, Residents on O'Bannon Street who know one of the victim's family described to us what the scene was like before police arrived.

"I seen his wife crying and hollering," a next-door neighbor anonymously told us. "I got out and ran over there. I tried to help as much as I can. My wife's a nurse so I got her, and there was not much I could do at that point," he said.

KSP has confirmed the men are in connection with the shooting.

