Two men charged with murder after shooting in Union Co.

The goal of the event is to try and acclimate a younger crowd to the some of the fundamentals of the game of golf and a "Kid Zone" set up on the course did just that.More >>
The goal of the event is to try and acclimate a younger crowd to the some of the fundamentals of the game of golf and a "Kid Zone" set up on the course did just that.More >>
An Evansville bar has been cited by Indiana Excise Police.More >>
An Evansville bar has been cited by Indiana Excise Police.More >>
A USI fraternity is working with the Tri-State alliance to help out members of the LGBTQ community. Members of the Sigma Pi Fraternity held a car wash at the Burger King on Evansville's west side.More >>
A USI fraternity is working with the Tri-State alliance to help out members of the LGBTQ community. Members of the Sigma Pi Fraternity held a car wash at the Burger King on Evansville's west side.More >>
While watching golf may be relaxing, broadcasting it live is no cakewalk. It takes a lot of manpower from the golf channel to capture every moment through the use of several production trucks.More >>
While watching golf may be relaxing, broadcasting it live is no cakewalk. It takes a lot of manpower from the golf channel to capture every moment through the use of several production trucks.More >>
After two days of rain, the sun finally shined down on Victoria National on the final day of the United Leasing and Finance Championship, and the pros looked to make up for lost time, as the marathon turned into a sprint to the title.More >>
After two days of rain, the sun finally shined down on Victoria National on the final day of the United Leasing and Finance Championship, and the pros looked to make up for lost time, as the marathon turned into a sprint to the title.More >>
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help.More >>
The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help.More >>
Lawmakers in about a dozen states are considering a bill that would block pornography from all new phones and computers unless consumers pay a tax. Backers plan to introduce the measure on the federal level this month.More >>
Lawmakers in about a dozen states are considering a bill that would block pornography from all new phones and computers unless consumers pay a tax. Backers plan to introduce the measure on the federal level this month.More >>
When he came home, he was most excited to see his dog, Willie. But at first, Willie wasn’t excited to see him.More >>
When he came home, he was most excited to see his dog, Willie. But at first, Willie wasn’t excited to see him.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>