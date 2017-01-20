Two men charged with murder after shooting in Union Co.

Toyota officials confirm there was an equipment issue over the weekend.More >>
Dispatchers confirm authorities are responding to a body found in Warrick County.More >>
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced Monday that the city of Evansville will partner with Vectren to construct a solar farm at Oak Hill Cemetery.More >>
Two people are in jail in Evansville on drug and public nudity charges. Police say they were called to a business on Fulton Avenue after getting complaints of a person inside a gray van flashing the patrons.More >>
Utility crews are responding to a gas leak at State and Adams Streets in Chandler. School officials say Chandler Elementary School is being evacuated.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
Police and emergency medical personnel are on the scene of a Dallas office tower.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.More >>
Two children are recovering and a Dothan man is facing charges of child abuse after police say he locked them inside a waste container area.More >>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press that the city will begin taking down Confederate statues, beginning Monday.More >>
If you take a stroll on the beach, chances are you might need to watch your step and it isn't because of the sea shells. A strong onshore wind has been pushing large jellyfish to the shore. These bigger jellyfish are called cannon ball jellyfish. Luckily, these jellyfish do not sting, but we may see more stinging jellys sooner than usual.More >>
