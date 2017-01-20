Mt. Carmel Preps for Mt. Vernon

It will be a battle of the mounts tonight as 3-9 Mt Vernon and 15-3 Mount Carmel tangle in the Carmi Invite.

Head coach of the golden Aces Tyler Buss says he knows how strong Mount Vernon can be and that they will have to come to play for the full four quarters in order to get the win.

"Well they are a scary team just in the fact that they shoot so many three pointers, they get a lot of shots up so if it is one of those nights where they are hitting you are in for a dogfight," Tyler Buss said. "We hope to use our size to our advantage a little bit and get the game played at our pace. Mt Vernon is well coached and they have always had great players over there and when you are in this tournament setting it seems like each day is just a grind and we will have to be ready to go to war for four quarter."

Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. Central time in Carmi Illinois.

