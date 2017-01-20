Community rally held in Evansville to celebrate diverse nation

The rally started at the Four Freedoms Monument on Riverside Drive (WFIE)

On Friday, the "With Liberty and Justice for All" community rally was held in Evansville.

According to activists, the goal of the event is to remind the community of Evansville's commitment to a diverse nation with liberty and justice for all.

Activists like the president of Evansville's chapter of the NAACP and the president of Evansville Veterans for Peace spoke about how our differences make us stronger.

We spoke with one of the coordinators for this event, Wendy Bredhold. She said the event is to celebrate what makes America great.

"Our many differences, our continued struggle for civil rights for all and our continuing to learn more so that we can overcome our cultural ignorance," said Wendy Bredhold, the rally coordinator.

Activists will march from the Four Freedoms Monument to the Central Library for a fair where many local nonprofit organizations are set up in the Browning Rooms.

