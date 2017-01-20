Meningitis vaccine soon to be required for Indiana high school students

High school seniors in Indiana will soon be required to get a Meningitis B Vaccine.

The Indiana Immunization Coalition says Hoosier students entering their senior year this fall will be advised to receive the vaccine.

In fall of 2018, getting the shot will be mandatory.

Students living in close quarters, like college dorms, are at the highest risk for catching Meningitis B.

Chad Perkins, Director of Health Services at the University of Evansville, says there haven't been any cases of Meningitis B at UE, but it's good to be prepared.

Indiana is the first state in the nation to require students to receive the Meningitis B vaccination.

