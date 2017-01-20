EVSC to break ground on new elementary school - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EVSC to break ground on new elementary school

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
district.evscschools.com/ district.evscschools.com/
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

EVSC will break ground on their new elementary school in just over two weeks. 

The new McCutchanville Elementary School's groundbreaking is set for Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m. 

The school will be built on the north side of Evansville.  

Families will have the opportunity to be a part of the groundbreaking.

The event is open to the public and students will be able to take home a commemorative shovel. 

McCutchanville Elementary School is scheduled to open for the 2018-2019 school year.  

It's located on a 25-acre site purchased in 1995 specifically for a future school's location. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly