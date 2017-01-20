EVSC to break ground on new elementary school

EVSC will break ground on their new elementary school in just over two weeks.

The new McCutchanville Elementary School's groundbreaking is set for Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m.

The school will be built on the north side of Evansville.

Families will have the opportunity to be a part of the groundbreaking.

The event is open to the public and students will be able to take home a commemorative shovel.

McCutchanville Elementary School is scheduled to open for the 2018-2019 school year.

It's located on a 25-acre site purchased in 1995 specifically for a future school's location.

