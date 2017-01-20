Odis Barrett appears in court

The man involved in a standoff with police in Owensboro was in court on Friday.

Odis Barrett joined the court via video from the Daviess County Detention Center where he's been since Wednesday night.

His attorney, Ramon McGee, and the family pastor, stood before Judge Nick Burlew where McGee told the judge that Barrett was pleading not guilty

Right now, his bond is set $500,000 and the judge decided to keep it that way due to his serious felony charges.

Barrett is facing attempted murder of police charges after firing his gun at officers Wednesday when they attempted serving a warrant.

Barrett's next court appearance will be Feb.3. We'll bring you more details then.

