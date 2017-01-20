KSP warns residents of new phone scam

Kentucky State Police are warning residents of a new phone scam.

KSP says a scammer calling himself Joe Collins is calling several homes asking for donations for the department.

KSP says the phone number used when calling is linked to an IP address in India.

Officials say to be cautious anytime someone asks for money over the phone and that KSP does not use phone calls to ask for donations.

