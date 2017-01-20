INDOT to host public meeting on upcoming construction project

The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public meeting next month on an upcoming construction project on State Road 66.

The work is planned on State Road 66 from U.S. 231 to State Road 70.

INDOT officials say the goal is to improve safety and mobility by addressing pavement deterioration and performing preventive maintenance on the roadway.

The meeting is set for Wednesday, February 8 at the Grandview Civic Building at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.