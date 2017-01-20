Man who shot at Owensboro police makes first court appearance

The man involved in a standoff with Owensboro police this week was in court on Friday.

Odis Barrett is charged with attempted murder of police after firing at officers before the standoff.

Barrett joined the court via video from the Daviess County Detention Center, where he's been since Wednesday night.

His attorney, Ramon McGee, and the family pastor stood before Judge Nick Burlew where McGee told the judge Barrett was pleading not guilty.

Barrett's bond is set at $500,000 and the judge decided to keep it that way due to his serious felony charges.

Barrett's attorney says he wants the court to take a closer look at each of the charges at the next hearing which will be on February 3.

