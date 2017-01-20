Webster Co. Constable to have sentence reduced after accepting plea

Charges against the Webster County Constable have been amended after entering an Alford Plea.

Dennis Shelton, 52-years-old, will be forced to resign from the position of Constable of Webster County, as part of the plea agreement. Shelton was arrested in October of 2016 on two counts of Sexual Abuse in the first degree, and a felony burglary charge. The Sexual Abuse charge will now be reduced to three counts of Sexual Abuse in the third degree.

+Webster Co. Constable arrested on Sexual Abuse charges following KSP investigation

The Burglary charge will be dismissed, as per the conditions of the Alford Plea agreement.

According to the Cornell University Law School legal dictionary, "Alford plea registers a formal claim neither of guilt nor innocence toward charges brought against a defendant in criminal court." The definition continues to explain that the defendant, Shelton in this case, accepts all the ramifications of a guilty verdict without first attesting to having committed the crime.

Shelton will serve 120 of the 360 days sentence in jail, and the remaining 240 days as well as the remaining balance of sentencing on probation.

