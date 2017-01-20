Evansville man wins $50,000 on Powerball whim

An Evansville retiree happened to have some extra cash on him recently and decided to buy a few Powerball tickets. One of those tickets was worth $50,000.

Keith Parker plays Powerball a few times per month. He bought the ticket, which won on the Jan. 7 drawing, on a whim.

Keith's wife, son and daughter-in-law drove to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis with him from Evansville to claim the prize. The jovial family shared the story of when Keith discovered he won.

The day after the drawing, Keith decided to check his numbers. He went to the website and asked his wife, Carolyn, to help him double check.

"I said, 'Leave me alone, I'm watching TV,'" Carolyn said, laughing.

When Keith told her he won $50,000, she paused the TV.

"We were surprised," Keith said.

Keith is a retired sheet metal worker. He plans to use the money for savings and to help with some health insurance costs. He also has some fun splurges in mind, including a new depth finder for his boat and a vacation.

The winning ticket was purchased at Drones Convenience, 410 Tekoppel Ave., Evansville.

Courtesy: Hoosier Lottery