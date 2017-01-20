St. Mary's changing name to St. Vincent

St. Mary's Health is getting a new name. The hospital system's president sat down with 14 News.

"St. Mary's will now be known as St. Vincent. Our Main campus will be known as St. Vincent Evansville. And our Warrick Campus will be known as St. Vincent Warrick," said St. Mary's President, Keith Jewell.

The change affects all St. Mary's locations. President Jewell said it's all about recognizing St. Mary's longstanding relationship with St. Vincent Hospitals.

In 2012, St. Mary's became a member of St. Vincent, which is part of Ascension Health. It's of the largest not for profit catholic health care systems in the country.

Jewell says patients won't see any day to day impact.

"What you might see is better access to tertiary care. At St. Vincent, we offer things that are not offered here in the Tri-State," said Jewell.

He says that includes surgeries that involve heart or kidney transplants.

"Or, if you need access to high-end research, we have some of the best researchers in the country. All of that is possible through the St. Vincent Health System."

There are a few things that won't change as the hospital honors its 145 year legacy as St. Mary's.

"St. Mary's drive will remain St. Mary's drive. The statue of St. Mary's will remain in front of our hospital campus and the name of our

Chapel will not change," said Jewell.

President Jewell didn't say how much this transition will cost, which is effective April 20th. You'll see new signage going up in the coming months.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

