Henderson students in Washington D.C. for Inauguration Day

The Tri-State is going to be well represented in Washington D.C. on Inauguration Day.

Close to 80 students from Henderson County High School and South Middle School made the trip to the nation's capitol for the big day.

The students have been there since Sunday, touring a different part of the nation's capitol each day. This is a trip they've made since the inauguration of President Bill Clinton.

All week, they've visited the many monuments and museums that D.C has to offer.

On Thursday, they visited the historic Arlington national cemetery to watch the changing of the guard. They also got to visit George Washington's home, Mount Vernon. Some of these students can't vote yet, but still tell us they feel like they're a part of the inauguration process.

"I'm only 17, like there's lots of the world to see, and I'm seeing at this age a president being inaugurated, and I'm seeing where our government really works and how it works and I'm a part of it already. I can't vote, I don't pay my taxes yet, but seeing how it works and seeing how I will be a part of it and knowing the opportunities that I have at this age is something that I think will help grow me as a person," says Henderson High Junior Sheridan Forker.

The students will return home the day after the inauguration.

To reflect on their trip, the schools will give them special assignments on it when they get back.

