WATCH: Donald Trump will be sworn in as president today. Tune in now to hear from a group of Tri-State students who are in Washington D.C. to witness history.

WARM AND WET: There will be some showers today with temps well above normal once again. Highs will be in the mid 60's. Tonight we'll have mainly cloudy skies with temps falling into the low 50's. Krista will have the weekend forecast on 14 News Sunrise.

INAUGURATION DAY: Donald Trump will be sworn in as the nation's 45th president today. In keeping with tradition, the president-elect is spending the night in Blair House. Earlier in the evening, Trump attended a concert with his family, and after, told supporters on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial that he'll unify the country and make it better for everyone. We'll have a live report from D.C. on Sunrise.

HENDERSON STUDENTS IN D.C.: The Tri-State will be well represented at Inauguration day today. Almost 80 students from Henderson County are on a field trip to the capitol right now. Steve Maugeri will have the details live on Sunrise.

WOMEN'S RIGHTS MARCH: And Happening tomorrow in Washington D-C, more than one million people are signed up to walk in marches across the world, all in support of women's rights.The main one is in Washington Saturday with 200 thousand women expected there.

EL CHAPO IN COURT: The Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo" will make his first appearance in an American federal court. Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was extradited from a Mexican jail and arrived on U-S soil last night. El Chapo is Mexico's most notorious drug lord and is wanted in the U.S. on several charges as well.

COPS CONNECTING WITH KIDS: We're getting a look at the fun 48 Evansville students are having on the trip of a lifetime. The group drove 15 hours, and spent 13 hours at Disney World Hollywood studios yesterday. It's all part of the Cops Connecting with Kids program.

1937 FLOOD ANNIVERSARY: It was around this time, 80 years ago, hundreds of thousands of people in the Tri-State were left homeless when the Ohio River rose to record levels, in what was known as the "Flood of 1937." We'll take a look back.

PET OF THE WEEK: Plus we'll meet our Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.?

