Screaming Eagles bounce back, knock off UW-Parkside

Prom is usually all about the dress, the date, and the pictures, but for Sydney Morris and her boyfriend, Logan Firkins, it's about making memories with these two who otherwise would have stayed home on prom night.More >>
Kentucky State Police are looking for two people suspected of robbery from the Walmart in Hanson, Kentucky.More >>
On Saturday, the coroner's office said an autopsy on 24-year-old Aaron Day-volt was conducted, but the cause of death is pending toxicology results. We're told no injuries were found on the body.More >>
Thousands of people packed the Ford Center in Evansville for the annual Guns and Hoses event. It's a major milestone for the annual boxing contest between local firefighters and law enforcement as it hits its tenth year.More >>
UE graduate and Evansville firefighter Beth Csukas is now walking with a cane. She received the Missouri Valley Conference's "Most Courageous" award at her alma mater.More >>
Happy Days actress Erin Moran died Saturday at age 56, according to published reports.More >>
