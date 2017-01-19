Hoosiers Win Barn Burner Trophy Game With 74-60 Victory Over Purdue

The Barn Burner Trophy returned back to the hands of the Indiana Hoosiers as it was victorious over the Purdue Boilermakers, 74-60, in Big Ten action on Thursday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Junior forward Amanda Cahill paced four Hoosiers in double figures as they win the rivalry trophy for the third time in six seasons. Cahill went 7-for-11 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range for 19 points to go along with a team-high eight rebounds, two assists and a steal. She was followed up by junior guard Tyra Buss who chipped in 18 points to go along with eight assists, four steals and three rebounds.

Sophomore forward Kym Royster came off the bench for a season-high 14 points on 7-for-10 shooting and added three rebounds. Senior center Jenn Anderson also added 10 points to mark her third-consecutive game in double figures as she also grabbed six boards.

Indiana (13-6, 3-3 B1G) posted a 50.0 percent field goal clip on the night, the ninth time it has posted a 50 percent clip or better from the floor this season. They also shot 46.7 percent from the 3-point range (7-for-15) and combined for 18 assists on 30 made shots.

Purdue jumped out with an early 17-11 advantage after the first quarter as an 8-0 run helped them go up early in the quarter. IU responded with a bucket from senior guard Alexis Gassion to keep it within three, 10-7, with 3:24 to play. Purdue (12-8, 3-3 B1G) would go back up by six before a Buss and-one opportunity made it a three-point game, 14-11 before Purdue would answer back to close the first 10 minutes up six.

It was all Indiana in the second quarter, as it opened on a 16-2 run after back-to-back buckets made it 27-19 with 4:40 to play. The Boilermakers would eventually cut the IU lead back down to just four, but IU’s 60 percent clip in the quarter led to an 32-28 advantage at the break.

The third quarter ended in a draw, as both teams put 18 points each on the board. The Boilermakers slowly chipped away at the IU lead, eventually tying the game at 44-44 with 3:42 remaining. But Indiana got a lift from Anderson who took the Gassion pass to the bucket and a Buss dish to Royster made it back-to-back field goals and a 48-44 lead with 2:04 to play. Purdue answered with just 33 ticks left before Gassion beat the buzzer to end the quarter on a high note for Indiana and take a 50-46 lead.

It was all Indiana in the fourth quarter, as it shot 75 percent from the field, going 9-for-12 in the final period and win the quarter, 24-14. Buss got it going for IU in the fourth on another and-1 opportunity before Cahill drained one of her three 3-pointers on the night from the top of the key. But the Boilermakers came within as few as five after an Ashley Morrissette triple but an off-balance 3-pointer from senior guard Karlee McBride on the baseline found its way through the net. Another Buss bucket extended the lead back up to 10 to win its third-straight in the series at home.

QUOTABLE

Head Coach Teri Moren

“I’m really, really happy for our players. It was a great game, I feel like if you were a spectator. Two teams that we knew would be back and forth. Very pleased with the way that – I thought for the most part, and I may feel differently after I watch film, the first couple of minutes we were not defending the way we needed to. I thought finally as the game went on, we did a much better job of understanding the scouting report, how we were going to defend certain actions. I was really, really pleased with our players showing and getting ready to go on that end. I just thought offensively, we got some really good production from different people. I thought Tyra (Buss) was really good with the ball tonight and found the open person. I’m just really excited for those guys. It’s been a long week of trying to bounce back from two difficult, challenging losses at Michigan and Northwestern. This is what we needed, to come back and get on track. I’m really happy for those guys in the locker room. “

NOTES

Indiana has won three straight home games in the series against Purdue.

The Hoosiers were just the third team to score 70 or more points against Purdue (Northwestern, Stanford). Purdue came into the game allowing opponents 55.7 points per game.

Indiana shot 30-of-60 (50 percent) in the game, which marked the ninth time this season the Hoosiers have shot 50 percent or better.

After trailing 17-11 after the first quarter, the Hoosiers used a 16-2 run and outscored Purdue 21-11 in the second quarter to lead 32-28 at the halftime break.

The Hoosiers outscored the Boilermakers 24-14 in the fourth quarter and shot 9-of-12 (75 percent) in the fourth period.

Indiana dished out 18 assists for the game, which marked the 10th game this season the Hoosiers have tallied 18 or more assists in a game.

For the ninth time this season the Hoosiers had four players score in double-figures. Indiana is 6-3 when this happens.

Indiana outrebounded Purdue 36-29, which included 10 offensive rebounds. Indiana got 14 second chance points in the game.

Amanda Cahill led the Hoosiers with 19 points and moved into 20th on the Hoosiers career scoring list. She now has 1,109 points for her career. Cahill posted her 15th game this season with at least 15 rebounds.

Tyra Buss scored in double-figure for the 56th consecutive game with 18 points to extend her streak, which is an IU record for consecutive games in double-figures. Buss added eight assists and four steals.

Kym Royster came off the bench to score a season-high 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.

Jenn Anderson scored in double-figures for the third straight game with 10 points and added six rebounds.

All-time leading scorer update: Tyra Buss – 1,344 (13th) Alexis Gassion – 1,184 (18th) Amanda Cahill – 1,109 (20th)



