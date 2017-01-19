EPD investigating west side shooting

Evansville police are investigating a shooting on the city's west side.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Egmont Street after reports of shots fired late Thursday night.

We're told a car parked outside a home was hit by a bullet. No one was in the vehicle at the time.

Officers talked to neighbors who witnessed the drive-by shooting.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

