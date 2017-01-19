Daviess Co. Sheriff responds to allegations

Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain is defending himself against accusations that he's too close to a high profile businessman facing rape charges.

The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting is reporting Cain's involvement in the Billy Joe Mile's case is threatening to undermine the prosecution.

The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting says instead of passing the Mile's investigation to another law enforcement agency, the Daviess County Sheriff's Office continued to handle the case. Sheriff Cain tells us although he considers Miles a friend, his investigators handled the case impartially.

"I was confident at that time and as I am now our office's ability to conduct a profession, a competent, an ethical, a fair, and impartial investigation as we always do. We have that reputation. I knew that we could do that and we have done that,” said Sheriff Keith Cain, Daviess County Sheriff's Office.

Cain says he encourages outside law enforcement agencies to scrutinize his office's investigation.

During a hearing in September, the prosecutor told the judge, Miles' alleged victim had been receiving threats.

The KCIR report says Cain got involved in the case and told the prosecutor that the victim made inconsistent statements.

Cain tells us the prosecutor dismissed his comments. That's when Cain called the Attorney General.

"Law enforcement has a moral, ethical, and legal obligation to ensure that the defense council has that information. Our reason to go to the prosecutor with it is because we knew we had to,” said Sheriff Keith Cain.

The article also accuses Cain of violating the code of ethics by not reimbursing Miles after Cain took a trip to Miles' cattle ranch in Bolivia.

Cain tells us he checked with Daviess County Attorney Claude Porter who says Cain did not violate the ordinance.

