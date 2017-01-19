Man accused of kidnapping wife - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Man accused of kidnapping wife

A western Kentucky man is in the Henderson County jail accused of kidnapping and assaulting his wife.

According to the sheriff's office, 42-year-old Roger Woodford held his wife against her will for two days at their house in Corydon.

Deputies got a warrant and arrested Woodford at the Holiday Motel in Henderson on Thursday morning.

He's being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

