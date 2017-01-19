St. Louis man charged in Evansville murder booked into jail - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

St. Louis man charged in Evansville murder booked into jail

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The St. Louis man charged in connection to an Evansville murder has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Ryan Connors was arrested January 6 in Lexington.

Evansville police say Connors killed Avery Shoe, of North Carolina, at the Motel 6 on Highway 41.

Officers say Connors also stabbed another person at the scene.

That victim told authorities Connors was headed to Lexington.  He was arrested a short time later. 

