St. Louis man charged in Evansville murder booked into jail

The St. Louis man charged in connection to an Evansville murder has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Ryan Connors was arrested January 6 in Lexington.

Evansville police say Connors killed Avery Shoe, of North Carolina, at the Motel 6 on Highway 41.

Officers say Connors also stabbed another person at the scene.

That victim told authorities Connors was headed to Lexington. He was arrested a short time later.

