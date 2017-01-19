Lady Eagles get back on winning path

Junior guard Randa Harshbarger (Philo, Illinois) converted 7-of-8 free throws in the final 34 seconds of the game as University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball held off a late University of Wisconsin-Parkside run to earn a 78-71 Great Lakes Valley Conference victory Thursday evening at the Physical Activities Center.

After leading by as many as 19 points with four minutes to play in the game, USI saw the visiting Rangers mount a late comeback effort in the closing minutes. The Rangers trimmed USI’s lead to 11 with a minute to play and five with 10 seconds on the clock, but Harshbargers’ free throws in the final 34 seconds helped the Screaming Eagles prevail.

Despite the late UW-Parkside charge, the Eagles were in firm control for a majority of the contest thanks to another herculean effort from senior guard Tanner Marcum (New Albany, Indiana).

Marcum scored 20 of her game-high 24 points in the first half as the Eagles forged a 42-28 halftime advantage. She also had four assists and five steals for the Eagles, who bounced back from their first GLVC loss of the season.

After seeing its halftime lead trimmed to five points early in the second half, the Eagles got a basket from Marcum to stop a 9-0 UW-Parkside run. Marcum followed with a steal on the Rangers’ ensuing possession and Harshbarger drained a three-pointer moments later as the Eagles pushed their lead back to double-figures (47-37).

USI (15-3, 7-1 GLVC) shot a blistering 58.3 percent (7-12) from the field in the final period as it turned a nine-point lead to begin the frame into a commanding 66-47 cushion with four minutes to play. Sophomore center Kacy Eschweiler (St. Charles, Missouri) had six points in the fourth quarter, while junior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois) and junior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) contributed five and four points, respectively, in the final 10 minutes.

For the game, Grooms finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Dahlstrom added 10 points and nine rebounds. Harshbarger finished with 10 points and four steals for the Eagles, who shot just 36.6 percent (26-71) from the field.

USI, which converted 20-of-23 free throw attempts (.870), out-rebounded the Rangers 50-40 and held a 24-9 lead in points off turnovers.

The Rangers (5-11, 3-5 GLVC), who shot 36.4 percent from the field (24-66) were led by junior center Shelby Cheston and senior guard Brittney Fair. Cheston had 14 points and six rebounds, while Fair added 14 points and five assists for the Rangers, who committed 20 turnovers.

USI returns to action Saturday at 1 p.m. when it hosts No. 24 Lewis University at the PAC. The Flyers (14-4, 6-2 GLVC) are coming off a 69-57 victory over No. 4 Bellarmine University Thursday evening in Louisville, Kentucky.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department