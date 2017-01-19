Tri-State man invited to attend presidential inauguration

One Tri-State man was invited to attend President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

He has a reserved seat for the ceremony.

Todd Inman, from Owensboro, will be seated along with other VIP's during the ceremony.

He's been in D.C. since Monday, attending several events including the Bluegrass Ball with the Governor of Kentucky on Wednesday night.

He says he's excited to see history in the making.

"The first thing you have to understand or grasp is basically the security that's here," said Inman. "They have green zones, red zones. Some are walking, some are not. I've had to go and park three different places just to try to keep my car there. But the preparations are overwhelming with the amount of security that's here. It's kind of surprising, people are just excited. You see little kids running around. You see guys on the side of the streets selling flags."

This is the third time Inman has attended an inaugural event, but the first time he'll witness the swearing in ceremony.

