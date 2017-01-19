Locals remember the 1937 Flood 80 years ago

It was around this time 80 years ago, hundreds of thousands of people in the Tri-State were left homeless when the Ohio River rose to record levels in what was known as the Flood of 1937.

We spoke with locals who remember that time well.

"We had to move in with another family that had four or five kids," said Dorothy Martin of Evansville. "I had two brothers and two sisters making five of us in a small house with the parents."

The Ohio River flood crested to a record 53.7 feet, displacing over 100,000 people in the area.

"I lived two blocks from the river and didn't quite get to our house," said Frances Rutledge of Evansville. "We weren't too worried because they kept telling us the water would drop so it wouldn't get us and it never did."

Cresting over 19 feet above flood stage, Indiana declared a state of emergency. Residents evacuated and emergency crews were sent out on rescue boats.

The Evansville-Vanderbilt Levee Authority District built its system of levees, concrete walls, and pumping stations to protect the city in response to the flooding.

