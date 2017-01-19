Tri-State residents react to Obama's last day in office

"Change" is a word we heard a lot of on Main Street in Evansville on Thursday afternoon.

Whether it's immigration issues, marriage equality or jobs, everyone had an opinion on President Obama's time in office.

One of the people we talked with, Reverend Gerald Arnold, the President of the Evansville chapter of the NAACP, says Obama faced an uphill battle during his term but made a lot of positive changes.

He says he does not remember a president since JFK who spoke to people's hearts and inspired them.

We asked how he's feeling ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration and what he hopes will come of this term.

"I used to fear, years ago, driving across the country because you had to stop in these little places and you didn't know if you would get out alive," says Arnold. "Here we are in 2017, back in that similar situation where everyone is arming themselves. Right now, my stomach doesn't feel good."

In December, Trump told reporters he was saddened to hear about new cases of hate crimes following the election and he publicly called for it to stop.

