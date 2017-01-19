Matthew 25 opens a new Owensboro location

A non-profit that provides quality care for people with HIV and AIDS cut the ribbon on a new location.

Matthew 25 started in Henderson and has been in Owensboro for the past 10 years.

Workers say their location at the Green River Health Department was hard for their patients to find and are now excited to have their own facility.

They hope the new facility will provide more people with their services in the Owensboro area.

"We have averaged for the last five years anywhere from 44 to 77 new patients every year. That tells me we still need to be present," Administrator, Cyndee Burton said. "We still need to be beating the drum and be letting people know that everyone needs to get tested, and if they are positive, we can help you."

The new location is located on Leitchfield Road in Owensboro.

